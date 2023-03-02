Eventide Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Global-e Online accounts for 1.3% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $66,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $2,639,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,168.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 79,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $7,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 544,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,141. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.