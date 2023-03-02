Eventide Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $82,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

