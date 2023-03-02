Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 119,530 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,530 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iRhythm Technologies worth $18,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.78. 104,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,585. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,157 shares of company stock valued at $843,381. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

