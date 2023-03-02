Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $48.94 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eventide Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 726,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,857 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $48,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,218 shares of company stock worth $2,899,438. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.34. 1,571,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,184. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

