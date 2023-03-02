Eventide Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,481,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424,407. The firm has a market cap of $457.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

