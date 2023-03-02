Eventide Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 339,355 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 339,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APLS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $251,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,654.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at $6,732,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,574 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $64.12. 761,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,167. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

