Eventide Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Five9 makes up approximately 2.0% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 1.92% of Five9 worth $101,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Five9 by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Five9 by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Five9 by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.59. 474,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,737 shares of company stock worth $7,599,943 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

