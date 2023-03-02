Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HON remained flat at $192.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,456,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,780. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.89 and its 200 day moving average is $197.72. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

