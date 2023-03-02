Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $60.22. 361,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,418. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.