Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,338. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

