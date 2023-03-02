Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,391 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $771.06. 134,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $738.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $717.43. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

