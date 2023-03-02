Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

CHD traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.20. 322,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

