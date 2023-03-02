Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,886,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.00. 19,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.78. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.73 and a 12 month high of $190.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.