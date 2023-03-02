Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.18. 443,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,749. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.