Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $176.58. 319,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average of $166.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

