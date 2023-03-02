Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $592.03. The stock had a trading volume of 647,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $246.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.60.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

