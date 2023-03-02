Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

CHTR stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $361.56. 245,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,992. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $594.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

