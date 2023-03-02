Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 16,785 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 874,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,751,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

