Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 976,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,860 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $79,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $80.68 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,494. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $84.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

