Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 355.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 36.8% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 17.2% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $296,445,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Salesforce by 95.0% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 424,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,063,000 after purchasing an additional 206,850 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,781,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,781,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock worth $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $19.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,292,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average is $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

