Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,234 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE PRU traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.63. 927,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.