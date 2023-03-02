Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 19,837 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,837 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,847,000 after buying an additional 142,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 101,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

