Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.33. 578,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,623. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

