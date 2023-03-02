Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $12.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,164,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.62.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.