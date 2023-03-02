Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Earnings Results

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Everi updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.50-$1.65 EPS.

Everi Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.38. Everi has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Everi by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Everi by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

