Everipedia (IQ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.02 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $89.14 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

