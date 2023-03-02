Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,667 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,855,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,106. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

