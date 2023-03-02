Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $770,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $220.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,903. The firm has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

