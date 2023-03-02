Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $83.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 16.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $83,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 89,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,259 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 294,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,963 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.79. 750,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

