Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,148,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,474,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 124,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 74,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,048 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

