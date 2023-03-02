Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 146,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,800. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47.

