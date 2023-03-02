Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,280 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,252 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,350,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after acquiring an additional 398,365 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,441. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.03. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

