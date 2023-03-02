Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €25.60 by Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €25.60 ($27.23) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.53) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.23 ($21.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.99. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.