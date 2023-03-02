Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director D Scott Coward Sells 4,153 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) Director D Scott Coward sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $253,831.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D Scott Coward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 336,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

