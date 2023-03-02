ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Andreas Fibig Acquires 600 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) Director Andreas Fibig acquired 600 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.85 per share, with a total value of $99,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $99,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.88. 122,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,344. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average of $171.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $191.18.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

About ExlService

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.