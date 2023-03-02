F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,578,000 after acquiring an additional 821,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,277,000 after purchasing an additional 900,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

