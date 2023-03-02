Family Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Family Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35.

