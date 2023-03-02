Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.15

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $7.87. Fanhua shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 26,932 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Fanhua Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $436.74 million, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fanhua
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
