Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.15

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $7.87. Fanhua shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 26,932 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $436.74 million, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 17.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

