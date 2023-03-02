Fantom (FTM) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $202.36 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00423377 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,700.75 or 0.28619955 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,776,296,161 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.