Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. 30,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $489.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 32.53%. Research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In other news, EVP Timothy Carney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,478 shares of company stock worth $140,628 over the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

