Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

