Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FATE opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein bought 36,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 301,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.