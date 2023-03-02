Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FURCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($26.60) to €27.00 ($28.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.17) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

