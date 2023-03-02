Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Apollo Global Management worth $57,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.2 %

APO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.83. 757,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.