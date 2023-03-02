Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,068,661 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1,856.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,661 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $90,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,705. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.