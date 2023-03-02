Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 19,703 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 712,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $66,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.91. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $203.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

