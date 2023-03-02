Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 174,054 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.56% of LKQ worth $70,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 148.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 78.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 711,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Stories

