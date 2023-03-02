Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,900 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $60,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VERV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 373,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,756. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

