Federated Hermes Inc. Has $85.30 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $85,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in JD.com by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at about $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,400,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,606,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,430. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

