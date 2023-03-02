Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $64,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.62. 162,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.68. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

